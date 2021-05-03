Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 14,270 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF makes up about 2.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 11.24% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF stock opened at $85.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $92.52.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

