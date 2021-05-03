Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives $54.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mimecast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

