Mizuho Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $435.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.85.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average of $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

