Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 159.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Twitter by 3,560.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Twitter by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $127,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,718 shares of company stock worth $4,724,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

