Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys 1,173 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

