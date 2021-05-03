Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $143.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

