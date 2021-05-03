Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 280,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.12% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

