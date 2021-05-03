Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

