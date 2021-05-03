Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Stock Position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,722 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 15.29% of Edoc Acquisition worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,681,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,120,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Shares of Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

