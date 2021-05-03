MKM Partners Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,075.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.