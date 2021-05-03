Moeda Loyalty Points 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.97 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $29.12 million and $1.97 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.00893553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,538.49 or 0.09545827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00098933 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00046488 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

