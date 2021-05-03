Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $240.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mohawk Industries traded as high as $227.01 and last traded at $224.53, with a volume of 9379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.61.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after buying an additional 145,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

