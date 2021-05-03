Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

NYSE IVZ opened at $27.00 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

