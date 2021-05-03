Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 83,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $206.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

