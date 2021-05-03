Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

