Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

