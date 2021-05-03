Molson Coors Beverage Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after acquiring an additional 618,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

