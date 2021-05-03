Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Down 27.5% in April

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 15,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

MDLZ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

