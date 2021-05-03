Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

