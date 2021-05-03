Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.