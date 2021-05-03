Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

