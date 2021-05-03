Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $72,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $325.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.22 and its 200-day moving average is $285.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $236.32 and a 12-month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.