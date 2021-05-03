MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.27 million and approximately $69,919.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00510007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002435 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

