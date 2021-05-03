More Coin Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $315,620.40 and $20,729.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.06 or 0.00890079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00098165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,467.70 or 0.09304345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046256 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

