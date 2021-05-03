Morgan Stanley Acquires 98,141 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Merus were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $20.94 on Monday. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $798.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

