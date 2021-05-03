Morgan Stanley Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €41.30 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.01 ($47.07).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €38.84 ($45.69).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

