Morgan Stanley Cuts BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $29.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.51 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

