Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $14.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.
SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.75 on Monday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.66.
In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
