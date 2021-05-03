Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $14.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.75 on Monday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

