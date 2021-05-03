Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 208.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 328,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after buying an additional 293,486 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $6,312,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $4,857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $68.02 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

