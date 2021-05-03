Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,669 Shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.89% of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,921,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLCN opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $55.62.

