Morgan Stanley Raises Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $26.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

