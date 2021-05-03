Morgan Stanley Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $279.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.
V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Monday. Visa has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
