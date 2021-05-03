Morgan Stanley Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $279.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Monday. Visa has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

