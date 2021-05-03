Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

HRGLY opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

