Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $213.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

SPLK opened at $126.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

