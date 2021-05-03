Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Danske cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

