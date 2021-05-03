Morgan Stanley Sells 130,905 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130,905 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AAR were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AAR by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

