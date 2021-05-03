Morgan Stanley Sells 437,800 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,730 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ambev by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,809,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 234,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.78 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

