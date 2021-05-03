Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in April

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 736.5 days.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.39. 1,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

