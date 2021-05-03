NACCO Industries (NC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Shares of NC stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

