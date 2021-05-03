Name Changing Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.59 million and $281,366.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00071744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.13 or 0.00858993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.59 or 0.10108641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00100683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00046628 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

