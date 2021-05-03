NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 2,095.4% higher against the US dollar. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $11.20 million and $235.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00073165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.00896374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.58 or 0.09754246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047351 BTC.

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

