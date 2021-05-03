National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.56 million and a P/E ratio of 88.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$4.38.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.