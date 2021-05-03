National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.56 million and a P/E ratio of 88.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$4.38.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit