National Bankshares Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$4.00 Price Target

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) has been assigned a C$4.00 price target by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TVE. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.08.

Shares of TVE stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.70. 1,673,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,375. The company has a market cap of C$814.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

