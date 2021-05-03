National Bankshares Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$10.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FVI. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.06.

FVI opened at C$7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

