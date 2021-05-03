National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post $80.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the highest is $81.06 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $83.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $330.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $347.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 7,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

