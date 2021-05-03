National Health Investors (NHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect National Health Investors to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Health Investors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NHI opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

