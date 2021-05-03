National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.72

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 1894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.