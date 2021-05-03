NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

