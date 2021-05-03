Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 748.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

