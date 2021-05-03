Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,921,600 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 6,655,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nel ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NLLSF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.87. 72,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

