NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,983 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.53% of NetScout Systems worth $52,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

